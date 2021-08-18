Officials discuss difference between the additional COVID vaccine dose, booster dose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Health officials are now recommending a third dose for those who are already vaccinated.

Although, we’ve heard third dose, additional dose, and booster dose used interchangeably. They are very different and should be used for two different groups of people.

The immunocompromised population and everyone else that is already vaccinated.

“Frequently for immunocompromised people when we talk about vaccinations,” said Dr. Joel Tumlinson with the Arkansas Department of Health. “They have to get more of a primary series of whatever vaccine we’re talking about than a person who’s not immunocompromised.”

The main difference between the two doses is who gets them and why.

The immunocompromised will get an additional dose of the vaccine to get their immune systems to a sufficient level.

Other vaccinated people will get a booster dose to add to their already sufficient level of an immune response.

“Is for an additional dose and that is different than a booster dose,” said Dr. Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards Medical Center. “So, the difference is this so for an additional dose that is for a group of individuals that we believe had an initial response immune response that was insufficient and so they’re getting an extra dose because they need that to get their response up where we want it to be.”

This chart shows some more differences between the two doses.

This chart shows the difference between the two doses (KAIT)

One being the time range after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The additional dose can be taken 28 days after the second dose, while the booster dose can be taken eight months after.

The additional dose is recommended by the CDC.

Right now, the plan for the booster dose is still being evaluated by the FDA but could be given out in about a month.

