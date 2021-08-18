Priscilla Presley talks about her memories of Elvis with fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week continued at Graceland Tuesday with a special conversation featuring those who knew the King of Rock and Roll best.

Conversations on Elvis featured Priscilla Presley with family friends, and former bandmates.

Priscilla Presley says it’s the fans coming back to Graceland year after year that keep her ex-husband’s legacy alive.

“He was always so caring, so considerate of course. And it’s like the fans are like him to me because they have been gracious. They have been loyal, they have brought their families. They keep coming back and it is just like one big huge family, she said.

Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday honoring the King of Rock n’ Roll. This year marks the 44th anniversary of Presley’s death.

