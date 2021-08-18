Energy Alert
More Rain Thursday and Friday

August 19th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
More rain expected today as rain chances continue. Scattered showers and storms and a little more sun help temperatures get into the 80s today. Scattered shower and storm chances continue overnight, especially after midnight. Another round of widespread rain looks possible on Friday adding to rainfall amounts. As we head into the weekend, a good chunk of rain may have received 1-2″ with other spots getting more. Rain chances go down as we head into this weekend, and temperatures start to climb. By the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week, an upper-level high will bring back the summertime temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values up to 105°.

