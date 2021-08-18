Silver Alert issued for missing White County woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a White County woman missing since Aug. 8.

Authorities are looking for Eugenia E. Hockett, 69, of Beebe.

She is 5′4″, weighs 125 pounds with short brown hair with blue eyes.

Officials said Hockett was last seen in a silver Toyota Camry in the 400 block of Offspring Road in Beebe.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Hockett as part of the alert.

Anyone with information on Hockett’s whereabouts can call their local law enforcement agency.

