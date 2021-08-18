Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction work set to start at Highland Drive/BNSF/Nettleton overpass

According to the Jonesboro city Facebook page, the work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.,...
According to the Jonesboro city Facebook page, the work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at the Highway 18 (Highland Drive) at BNSF & Nettleton overpass.(Hawaii News Now)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews will be working this week to install girders along a local bridge.

According to the Jonesboro city Facebook page, the work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at the Highway 18 (Highland Drive) at BNSF & Nettleton overpass.

🚧ATTN: 🚧 Hwy 18 (Highland Ave.) at BNSF & Nettleton overpass will have slowed traffic tonight (Aug.18, 2021) and...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Officials say workers will be stopping traffic during 15-minute intervals as the girders are installed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police searching for shooting suspect
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

UACCB Independence Hall sign
UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to court records, Circuit Judge Tim Fox set a Nov. 22-24 trial date on his...
Court date set in mask mandate case
Region 8 News at 6 8/18/21