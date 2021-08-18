TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction work set to start at Highland Drive/BNSF/Nettleton overpass
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews will be working this week to install girders along a local bridge.
According to the Jonesboro city Facebook page, the work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at the Highway 18 (Highland Drive) at BNSF & Nettleton overpass.
Officials say workers will be stopping traffic during 15-minute intervals as the girders are installed.
