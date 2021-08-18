UACCB partners with organization to aid low-income students

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Attending college is an expensive endeavor, and even attending a community college like the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville can prove too much for some.

But a new partnership the university has might finally pull those dreams into reach.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act is a program that looks to offer financial aid for low-income students, to cover costs, not like tuition, but costs for required technology, books, childcare, and even fuel to get to school.

“So there’s ways that WIOA can support those students holistically for everything that they need,” said UACCB interim chancellor Zach Perrine.

The WIOA has helped over 500 students in the last six years.

One of those students was Elizabeth Smith, who was a stay-at-home mom that wanted to go back to school but was hit by a wave of bad luck.

“I registered for classes, three weeks later, we were hit by a drunk driver who was texting,” Smith said. “Two months later, my husband had to have his hip replaced and became disabled.”

Smith thought her dreams of getting a degree were over.

“I wouldn’t have been able to survive,” Smith said. “It would’ve came down to or do I pursue my dreams.”

However, she found the WIOA, which paid for her child-care, books, and her gas money, taking the financial burden away.

Now, Smith works at UACCB, passionate about helping those who are where she was just years ago.

“Programs like WIOA and institutions like UACCB, they empower us to use our voice and to push forward into our dreams,” Smith said. “And that’s the way I see education now.”

