Valley View begins classes, new school year

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Another Region 8 school district is back in the classroom.

Valley View students and teachers walked back into the classroom today, both eager and nervous about the new school year.

Superintendent Bryan Russell said they are starting the school year with a mask mandate.

They will still fog the classrooms and buses for the students’ safety.

He said the mask mandate will also go for the buses since it is a hard space to social distance.

The mask mandate in the classrooms will be looked at often and adjusted when needed.

“That’s actually a moving target. We are going to monitor and adjust as we go on that, certainly be ready to pivot to a strongly recommended or parents’ choice,” said Russell. “But, for right now, with the spread being as prevalent as it is and what we’ve seen from the Marion School District they started earlier than we did and that gave us a pretty good barometer on what can happen and how quickly.”

There is a lot going on this year with the district.

They started construction on a girls field house. Soon, they plan to break ground on a couple of facilities that will add over a dozen new classrooms.

