EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll continue the FFN Preseason Tour with a stop in Earle.

They look to bounce back after COVID-19 impacted their 2020 schedule. The Bulldogs are aiming to get back in the 2A-3 title picture.

Earle kicks off the season August 27th at Manila.

