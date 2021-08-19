Energy Alert
Aug. 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Aug. 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More rain is expected today as rain chances continue.

Scattered showers and storms and a little more sun help temperatures get into the 80s today.

Scattered shower and storm chances continue overnight, especially after midnight.

Another round of widespread rain looks possible on Friday adding to rainfall amounts.

Rain chances go down as we head into this weekend, and temperatures start to climb.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

“Science is God showing man how to solve his earthly problems.” That’s the message one Region 8 minister is delivering this morning to those who are hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in one Region 8 county, a judge is offering a unique incentive to those accused of committing crimes.

A new partnership is allowing some Region 8 residents realize their dream of going to college.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

