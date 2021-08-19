Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday evening to a shooting in the 1800 block of Greensboro...
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Jonesboro hospital sees mixed reaction over vaccine mandate
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death

Latest News

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 CT
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol