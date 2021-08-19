BRTC expands CDL program to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is looking to fill the need for truck drivers in this part of the state.

Black River Technical College received a grant from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Ready for Life initiative and will expand its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program to their Paragould campus.

In a news release, BRTC says they anticipate having the program up and running by October.

The school is in the process of buying a truck and hiring an instructor for the program.

If you want more information about the CDL program at Paragould, you can contact Priscilla Stillwell, BRTC’s executive director of Paragould operations, at 870-239-0969, ext. 5101.

