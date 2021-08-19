Energy Alert
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The court upheld a 120-year sentence against a Dexter man three years after he filed an appeal.

Edward Lusk was charged in August 2016 with multiple felonies including burglary, arson and property damage after a crime spree that began in July 2016.

He was sentenced to 120 years in prison in August 2017.

In November 2017, Lusk filed a post-conviction motion to vacate the judgement and sentence. Three years later, a trial was held on his appeal on August 3, 2021.

On Aug. 18, the conviction was upheld.

In its judgment upholding the conviction the court noted: “[Lusk’s] attorney admitted the “resolve” of Prosecutor Russ Oliver to seek the maximum sentence possible on as many counts as possible was not in question…counsel had represented more than 100 defendants that Mr. Oliver had charged and prosecuted…counsel was certain that Mr. Oliver would try every count at as many jury trials as it took to obtain convictions for every offense.”

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said in a news release his office worked hard to get the sentence upheld.

“We are certainly very pleased that this sentence has been upheld so that Mr. Lusk will never be a free man again,” he said. “This sentence is very appropriate given the fact that the Defendant inflicted systemic fear and terror on the city of Dexter for an extended period of time. He ransacked business after business, set buildings on fire, destroyed the life’s work of business owner, defecated and urinated in the play area of church daycare and did all these things simply for the sake of terrorizing a community and creating mayhem. Prior to his burglary spree, Mr. Lusk had 11 felony convictions. We agree with the Judge, Mr. Lusk should never be a free man again and because of this decision he never will.”

Oliver said all state appeals for Lusk are now “fully exhausted.”

