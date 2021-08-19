Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Five arrested in drug case

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according to authorities.(WDAM)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DATTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case.

According to a social media post, Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph March, Stephanie Leonard, Eva Leonard, Andrew Millward, and Shawn Walters around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

On August 16, 2021 at approximately 3 P.M. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies in conjunction with the Randolph County...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Department- Sheriff Terry Miller on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Clay and Randolph County deputies went to a house in the 300-block of Loren Street in Datto to look for March, who was wanted on warrants out of Randolph County.

March was arrested in the front yard, while deputies spoke with Leonard, Leonard, Millward, and Walters.

During a search of the house, according to the report, investigators found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies, and digital scales, as well as two children.

March was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

The other four were arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia intent to inject, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, 2nd offense.

All five are in jail awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday evening to a shooting in the 1800 block of Greensboro...
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Jonesboro hospital sees mixed reaction over vaccine mandate
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 CT
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left at least one person...
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says cases are much...
Arkansas Health Care Association says COVID-19 is improving in nursing homes
District Judge Catherine Dean is offering $100 off fines if people show their vaccination cards.
Judges offer incentives for proof of vaccine