Five arrested in drug case

DATTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case.

According to a social media post, Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph March, Stephanie Leonard, Eva Leonard, Andrew Millward, and Shawn Walters around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

On August 16, 2021 at approximately 3 P.M. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies in conjunction with the Randolph County... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Department- Sheriff Terry Miller on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Clay and Randolph County deputies went to a house in the 300-block of Loren Street in Datto to look for March, who was wanted on warrants out of Randolph County.

March was arrested in the front yard, while deputies spoke with Leonard, Leonard, Millward, and Walters.

During a search of the house, according to the report, investigators found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies, and digital scales, as well as two children.

March was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

The other four were arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia intent to inject, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, 2nd offense.

All five are in jail awaiting a probable cause hearing.

