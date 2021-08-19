Jonesboro pastor encourages Christian community to get vaccinated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As 44.6% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated, there is still some hesitancy in the Christian community.

Reverend Dr. Greg Ota, the pastor of New Life Empowerment Ministries, says there has been a lot of misinformation among believers about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s table talk,” Rev. Ota said.

Born in Nigeria, Rev. Ota is a survivor of the poliovirus, which ravaged the country, and he says the shot did not become accessible for a while.

He mentioned some people are believing the shot contains formaldehyde, a chemical put in corpses, or the vaccine is considered the “mark of the beast.”

In the Holy Bible, the terms “medicine” and “physician” are mentioned at least 200 times in the Old and New Testaments, including in one scripture the pastor referenced.

“Jeremiah 8:22 said, ‘Is there no balm in Gilead? Are there no physicians there?” he said.

Rev. Ota says if people trust God, they also must trust the science, adding God heals people through doctors and nurses.

“Science is God showing man how to solve his earthly problems,” he said.

For those who argue that people are “fear-mongering” about the virus, Rev. Ota says those are the people who are truly afraid to step out on faith to get the shot.

“Fear will make me do what God says not to do,” he said. “Faith says I do what God says no matter what I see.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.