Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road; person in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left at least one person injured.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

A person was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

