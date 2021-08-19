Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road; person in custody
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left at least one person injured.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road.
Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
A person was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
