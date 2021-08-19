Judges offer incentives for proof of vaccine

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It is not a “get out of jail card” but District Judge Catherine Dean is offering $100 off fines if people show their COVID vaccination cards.

It started two weeks ago, and they’ve already had about 10 to 15 people show their cards.

Dean, whose district covers the southern half of Mississippi County, says it’s a great way to improve the health of the community and help out folks financially impacted by the pandemic.

“I know that it’s a help. I’ve seen some $5,000 fines. Anything I can do to maybe help dig someone out of a ditch or a rut that they’ve gotten themselves into over the years, I’m going to do it,” said Dean.

You have to be fully vaccinated to receive $100 off. Judge Dean says if you’ve received your first shot, she’ll take $50 off, then the other $50 after your second dose.

District Judge Shannon Langston, whose district covers the northern half of Mississippi County, is offering $200 off in Blytheville, and the same is being offered in Izard County.

