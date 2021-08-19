Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Judges offer incentives for proof of vaccine

Catherine Dean, the district court judge for Osceola, is offering $100 off fines if people show...
Catherine Dean, the district court judge for Osceola, is offering $100 off fines if people show their vaccination cards.
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It is not a “get out of jail card” but District Judge Catherine Dean is offering $100 off fines if people show their COVID vaccination cards.

It started two weeks ago, and they’ve already had about 10 to 15 people show their cards.

Dean, whose district covers the southern half of Mississippi County, says it’s a great way to improve the health of the community and help out folks financially impacted by the pandemic.

“I know that it’s a help. I’ve seen some $5,000 fines. Anything I can do to maybe help dig someone out of a ditch or a rut that they’ve gotten themselves into over the years, I’m going to do it,” said Dean.

You have to be fully vaccinated to receive $100 off. Judge Dean says if you’ve received your first shot, she’ll take $50 off, then the other $50 after your second dose.

District Judge Shannon Langston, whose district covers the northern half of Mississippi County, is offering $200 off in Blytheville, and the same is being offered in Izard County.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police searching for shooting suspect
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

An area pastor says people should be vaccinated and should not be afraid.
Jonesboro pastor encourages Christian community to get vaccinated
In Craighead County, right now, the only nursing home or assisted living facility with cases is...
Arkansas Health Care Association says COVID-19 is improving in nursing homes
Students are back in school at Valley View.
Valley View begins classes, new school year
Small group of healthcare employees protests vaccine mandate on Memphis Medical District
Small group of healthcare employees protests vaccine mandate on Memphis Medical District