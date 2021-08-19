Energy Alert
Man arrested on sexual assault charge

Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is in jail after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday, Aug. 18, to charge 40-year-old Ryan Ashlock with second-degree sexual assault.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police Ashlock had “inappropriate sexual contact with her” between Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021.

During an interview with the Paragould Police Department’s Criminal Division, Detective Rhonda Thomas said Ashlock “gave a self-incriminating statement.”

He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Judge Stidham also ordered Ashlock to have no contact with the alleged victim or any potential witnesses.

