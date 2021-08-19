Energy Alert
Missouri governor budgets $400M for high-speed internet

Courtesy: Governor Parson/Facebook
Courtesy: Governor Parson/Facebook(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday unveiled a plan to use $400 million in federal funding to boost access to high-speed internet.

Parson unveiled his plan for the federal American Rescue Plan relief funding while speaking to reporters at the Missouri State Fair.

“We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians,” Parson said in a statement. “Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy.”

The Missouri Legislature still needs to approve the spending. Lawmakers return to work at the Capitol in January.

The governor’s office says more than 147,000 Missouri households don’t have access to high-speed internet. That equals about 400,000 residents, and most live in rural areas.

