One local pharmacy gives tips on what to do if you lose your vaccination card

By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you lost your keys or even your television remote you know how frustrating it can be. And now the big concern is losing your vaccination card.

”I see a lot of people come in they call and say hey somehow I lost my card.”

Elizabeth Pham is the Pharmacist at Park Pharmacy. And she says if you’ve lost your vaccination card it’s an easy fix to replace it.

“As of right now we have a lot of extra cards at least here at the pharmacy so were more than happy to go ahead and accommodate anybody who lost their card as long as you’ve received your vaccine through us,” said Pham.

Pham says if you’ve received your vaccine at a clinic and not a pharmacy or hospital it is best to check and see who sponsored the clinic.

“When the national guard was doing it, I know some people were having a hard time trying to contact the national guard to be able to get the information for their card,” Pham said.

The New Madrid County Health department said COVID vaccinations go back into the state registry.

“So if they got it in the state of Missouri in most cases not all but in most cases, it is entered into the state registry so they should be able to get a copy from their local health department,” said Dana Eby, Director of Nursing for New Madrid County Health Department.

Pham says she recommends you keep your original card in a safe place whether that be in your wallet or your car.

“That way if you lose the copy, the copy gets thrown in the wash you could always go back to that original and make more copies,” said Pham.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

