Parson won’t call lawmakers back early for redistricting

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he won’t call lawmakers back to work early this year to...
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he won’t call lawmakers back to work early this year to redraw the state’s congressional districts. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he won’t call lawmakers back to work early this year to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair Thursday that he doesn’t plan on calling a special legislative session this year.

That means state lawmakers won’t officially begin work redrawing the boundaries of U.S. representatives’ districts until January.

In Missouri, state lawmakers create congressional districts. Citizen commissions draw state legislative districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

