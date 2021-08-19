A Couple More Days of Rain Chances Before Heat Returns

More showers and thunderstorms are possible today and for the start of the weekend. Some rain will be heavy, and lightning is possible with some downpours. After a few showers overnight, we’ll have to watch Saturday for more storms. Rain chances significantly drop on Sunday as highs get further into the 90s. 95°F to 97°F look likely Monday through Wednesday. Humidity will make it feel like 100-107°F prompting heat advisories. The only relief may be a pop-up shower or two each afternoon.

