A Couple More Days of Rain Chances Before Heat Returns

August 20th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More showers and thunderstorms are possible today and for the start of the weekend. Some rain will be heavy, and lightning is possible with some downpours. After a few showers overnight, we’ll have to watch Saturday for more storms. Rain chances significantly drop on Sunday as highs get further into the 90s. 95°F to 97°F look likely Monday through Wednesday. Humidity will make it feel like 100-107°F prompting heat advisories. The only relief may be a pop-up shower or two each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

