Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A British study finds protection against the delta variant from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines weakens within 90 days after the second dose.

The authors noted that two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a natural coronavirus infection.

The study also said people who were vaccinated after a COVID-19 infection had even more protection than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19.

Also, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carried “similar peak levels of virus” as unvaccinated people, whereas with the alpha variant, the virus load was much lower in those infected after vaccination.

The study of more than 3 million COVID-19 tests was conducted by Oxford University, Britain’s Office of National Statistics, and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The study has not yet undergone peer review before publication in a scientific journal.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday evening to a shooting in the 1800 block of Greensboro...
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Jonesboro hospital sees mixed reaction over vaccine mandate
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death

Latest News

More showers expected today as rain chances continue.
Aug. 19: What you need to know
Jonesboro pastor encourages Christian community to get vaccinated
Jonesboro pastor encourages Christian community to get vaccinated
More showers expected today as rain chances continue.
Zach's Thursday forecast, Aug. 19
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot