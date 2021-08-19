U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Wicker, 70, tested positive for the virus Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms, according to his communications director Phillip Waller.

The senator is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is in good health. Wicker is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician and is currently isolating, said Waller.

He’s the second known fully-vaccinated U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

Sen. Roger Wicker is the 2nd known fully-vaccinated U.S. senator to test positive for Covid-19. His office says he's isolating, and those he's been in close contact w/ recently have been notified. Sen. Lindsey Graham was sick w the virus recently.@WLOX @WTOKTV @wdam @WLBT — Alana Austin (@alana_austin) August 19, 2021

Everyone who Sen. Wicker has come in close contact with recently has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.