Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

The 70-year-old senator is fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms, said a member of his staff.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Wicker, 70, tested positive for the virus Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms, according to his communications director Phillip Waller.

The senator is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is in good health. Wicker is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician and is currently isolating, said Waller.

He’s the second known fully-vaccinated U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

Everyone who Sen. Wicker has come in close contact with recently has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday evening to a shooting in the 1800 block of Greensboro...
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Jonesboro hospital sees mixed reaction over vaccine mandate
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death

Latest News

Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 CT
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge