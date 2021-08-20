$100,000 bond set for Central Arkansas man arrested in sex case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Faulkner County man faces a Sept. 30 court date after Jonesboro police say they found approximately 50 videos and images of children engaged in sex with adults and children.

William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested Aug. 20 on suspicion of distribute possess viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers began investigating the case March 23.

Officers then did a search Aug. 16 at a house in the 700 block of Buttry Drive, where the images were found on electronic devices, Jonesboro police said.

A $100,000 bond was set Friday for Pryor in the case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.