Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$100,000 bond set for Central Arkansas man arrested in sex case

William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested on suspicion of distribute possess viewing...
William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested on suspicion of distribute possess viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving child, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Faulkner County man faces a Sept. 30 court date after Jonesboro police say they found approximately 50 videos and images of children engaged in sex with adults and children.

William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested Aug. 20 on suspicion of distribute possess viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers began investigating the case March 23.

Officers then did a search Aug. 16 at a house in the 700 block of Buttry Drive, where the images were found on electronic devices, Jonesboro police said.

A $100,000 bond was set Friday for Pryor in the case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate
Arkansas reported 38 additional hospitalizations Thursday as state officials say nearly 500,000...
Arkansas reports nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Latest News

Owner hopes to continue to grow her business
Highlighting businesses for National Black Business Month: Twizted Applez
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said...
Mayor: City seeing need for ambulances
The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas’ hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19...
Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,407 new cases