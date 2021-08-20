A-State coaches, players preview 2021 football season at Media Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ‘Playing winning football’ was a phrase commonly repeated by coaches and players at Arkansas State’s media day Thursday.

Head Coach Butch Jones says he’s pleased with where his team is at this point, but he says there is still work to do.

“We’ve had 11 practices, we continue to be [a] work in progress,” Jones said. “With this football team, it’s critical that we continue to be [a] work in progress throughout the entire course of the football season.”

Media day was our first opportunity to hear from the coordinators. Keith Heckendorf returns as the offensive coordinator for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves ranked third in the Sun Belt in total yards in 2020.

The big question is who will be under center week one: Layne Hatcher or James Blackman?

“I’ve been very proud of how that group has come together, Layne and James have worked really well together, they’ve bounced ideas off of each other and they compete their tails off every day to help this team,” Heckendorf said. “Some of the coolest things that have happened, one of them throws a touchdown, you see the other one run down the field to congratulate them, and that part’s been fun but I’ve been proud of that room and proud of how they’ve grown and we’re going to need those guys to lead this football team this fall.”

Rob Harley joins the Red Wolves as defensive coordinator after spending the past six seasons as the linebackers coach at Pitt.

“We got some new faces but through the 11 practices we’ve had in fall camp, it’s the want to do it themselves,” Harley said. “We’re not having to lead them every day because if you have a coach-led program and a coach-led defense, I can’t go out there. They’re starting to lead themselves with that effort, they’re starting to call upon each other to go do it.”

We also heard from 10 different players:

Kivon Bennett (Jr. DE)

Bennett started seven games at Tennessee in 2020, leading the Vols in sacks before getting dismissed from the team following his arrest in December 2020 . The gun and drug charges were later dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors.

“You can’t try to live two lifestyles, you’ve got to make a decision and that was one thing that I would say this time away made me realize that,” Bennett said. “I’ve got to be more committed, I’ve got to be more of a leader.”

James Blackman (Jr. QB)

Transferred from Florida State, where he was top 15 in school history in passing touchdowns (43, T-10th), completions (433, 11th), passing yards (5,445, 12th), and 300-yard passing games (3, 15th)

In battle for QB1 role with Layne Hatcher

Layne Hatcher (Soph. QB)

Threw for 2,058 yards on 116 completions in 2020. Had 18 touchdowns to 2 interceptions.

In competition with James Blackman for QB1 role.

Ivory Scott (Sr. OL)

Started every game in 2020 and 2019.

Recipient of Gary Withrow Award, which is presented to top O-Lineman in A-State’s program.

Caleb Bonner (Sr. LB)

Played in 10 games in 2020 (24 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1 sack)

Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team.

Terry Hampton (Jr. DL)

Started all 11 games (35 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2 sacks) in 2020.

Has appeared in 30 games in CFB career.

Lincoln Pare (Fr. RB)

Played in 9 games in 2020 (72 carries, 450 yards (6.25 YPC), 3 total TDs).

Had season-high 121 rushing yards at Louisiana Nov. 7.

Jarius Reimonenq (Soph. CB)

Played in 8 games in 2020 (6 starts, 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL)

Has appeared in 20 games over first two years of career.

Anthony Switzer (Soph. DB)

Appeared in 7 games in 2020 (6 starts, 30 tackles, 1 interception)

Marion alum led the team in forced fumbles with 2 in 2020.

