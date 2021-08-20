Energy Alert
Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,407 new cases

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths as the state’s coronavirus cases increased by more than 2,400.

The Department of Health said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic have risen to 6,614.

Arkansas’ coronavirus cases increased by 2,407.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas’ hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19 intensive care unit beds are available.

There are 533 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state with 343 on ventilators.

Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

