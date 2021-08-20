Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,407 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths as the state’s coronavirus cases increased by more than 2,400.

The Department of Health said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic have risen to 6,614.

Arkansas’ coronavirus cases increased by 2,407.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas’ hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19 intensive care unit beds are available.

There are 533 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state with 343 on ventilators.

Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

