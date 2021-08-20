Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State women’s soccer battles Washington State to 2OT draw in season opener

Red Wolves & Washington State battle to 1-1 draw in season opener
Red Wolves & Washington State battle to 1-1 draw in season opener(Source: Pac-12.com)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULLMAN, Wash. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer hung tough with a Power 5 opponent for 110 minutes.

The Red Wolves and Washington State battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday night in the 2021 season opener. Abigail Miller gave A-State the lead in the 15th minute with a goal. Sydney Pulver equalized for the Cougars by converting a penalty in the 73rd minute.

But the story of the match was Megan McClure. The Arkansas State goalkeeper showed why she’s the Preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. McClure recorded 9 saves, the Cougars totaled 39 shots and 20 corner kicks.

Arkansas State moves to 0-0-1 on the season. The Red Wolves continue their Pacific Northwest road trip at Eastern Washington. Kickoff is Saturday at 6:00pm on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday evening to a shooting in the 1800 block of Greensboro...
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Greensboro Road
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge

Latest News

Red Wolves preview the 2021 season after finishing 4-7 last year.
A-State coaches, players preview 2021 football season at Media Day
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones A-State Media Day Press Conference (part 2)
Layne Hatcher, James Blackman, Corey Rucker, Lincoln Pare, and Ivory Scott previews the 2021...
Red Wolves Raw: Layne Hatcher, James Blackman, Corey Rucker, Lincoln Pare, Ivory Scott at Media Day
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones A-State Media Day Press Conference (part 1)