Arkansas State women’s soccer battles Washington State to 2OT draw in season opener

PULLMAN, Wash. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer hung tough with a Power 5 opponent for 110 minutes.

The Red Wolves and Washington State battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday night in the 2021 season opener. Abigail Miller gave A-State the lead in the 15th minute with a goal. Sydney Pulver equalized for the Cougars by converting a penalty in the 73rd minute.

But the story of the match was Megan McClure. The Arkansas State goalkeeper showed why she’s the Preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. McClure recorded 9 saves, the Cougars totaled 39 shots and 20 corner kicks.

Arkansas State moves to 0-0-1 on the season. The Red Wolves continue their Pacific Northwest road trip at Eastern Washington. Kickoff is Saturday at 6:00pm on ESPN+.

