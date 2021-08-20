Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aug. 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Aug. 20. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More showers and thunderstorms are possible today and for the start of the weekend.

Some rain will be heavy, and lightning is possible with some downpours.

After a few showers overnight, we’ll have to watch Saturday for more storms.

Rain chances significantly drop on Sunday as highs get further into the 90s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

In the last 10 years, Mississippi County has lost nearly 5,800 people, according to the U.S. Census, but that’s not stopping Senator John Boozman from learning more about how towns are looking at the future.

Several Northeast Arkansas residents came out for a public hearing Thursday regarding redrawing the legislative district lines.

On Thursday, family and friends gathered to honor Sydney Sutherland.

A new partnership is allowing some Region 8 residents realize their dream of going to college.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Arkansas reported 38 additional hospitalizations Thursday as state officials say nearly 500,000...
Arkansas reports nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate

Latest News

More showers and thunderstorms are possible today and for the start of the weekend.
Zach's Friday forecast, Aug. 20
Blytheville isn’t the only area making progress.
Sen. Boozman tours Mississippi County, talks infrastructure
Region 8 News at 10 - 8/19/21 - clipped version
In the last 10 years, Mississippi County has lost nearly 5,800 people, according to the U.S....
Sen. Boozman tours Mississippi County, talks infrastructure