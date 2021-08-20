Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Highlighting businesses for National Black Business Month: Twizted Applez

Owner hopes to continue to grow her business
Owner hopes to continue to grow her business(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We continue to highlight local black businesses here in Northeast Arkansas during the month of August for National Black Business Month.

If you’ve walked or drove down Main Street in Jonesboro recently you may have seen Shalauna Rack’s, Twizted Applez sign sitting in her window.

She started her business in 2019 after years of wanting to build her own business but was not sure how to go about it.

“So, I just said, you know, what I’m going to take a leap of faith and I will go ahead and do it and it is just great like I’m finally here and it’s just like a blessing,” said Rack.

She said this was a dream her mom had but never followed through. So now, she is living the dream.

“Maybe 10 items and then that went from gradually getting more and more. I started from at my home and I was going around town in my car you know just promoting and selling,” she said.

Rack said that her passion for style comes through in the clothes and accessories that she sells. She just wants everyone to look good and feel good about what they are wearing.

“But it is worth if you have to have that passion and I feel great every time I come in here,” she said.

Her shop is located at 311 S. Main Street, Suite 3, in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate
Arkansas reported 38 additional hospitalizations Thursday as state officials say nearly 500,000...
Arkansas reports nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said...
Mayor: City seeing need for ambulances
The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas’ hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19...
Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,407 new cases
William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested on suspicion of distribute possess viewing...
$100,000 bond set for Central Arkansas man arrested in sex case