Highlighting businesses for National Black Business Month: Twizted Applez

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We continue to highlight local black businesses here in Northeast Arkansas during the month of August for National Black Business Month.

If you’ve walked or drove down Main Street in Jonesboro recently you may have seen Shalauna Rack’s, Twizted Applez sign sitting in her window.

She started her business in 2019 after years of wanting to build her own business but was not sure how to go about it.

“So, I just said, you know, what I’m going to take a leap of faith and I will go ahead and do it and it is just great like I’m finally here and it’s just like a blessing,” said Rack.

She said this was a dream her mom had but never followed through. So now, she is living the dream.

“Maybe 10 items and then that went from gradually getting more and more. I started from at my home and I was going around town in my car you know just promoting and selling,” she said.

Rack said that her passion for style comes through in the clothes and accessories that she sells. She just wants everyone to look good and feel good about what they are wearing.

“But it is worth if you have to have that passion and I feel great every time I come in here,” she said.

Her shop is located at 311 S. Main Street, Suite 3, in Jonesboro.

