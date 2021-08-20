Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s mask mandate begins today at 7 a.m. Folks will have to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Local hospitals and the Shelby County Health Department say the mandate is needed because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under the new mandate, masks are required in bars, restaurants, common areas of hotels, multi-residential buildings and private clubs.

Shelby County Health Department rolled out a second amendment to the order that states that masks must be worn while waiting for transportation.

There are also a few exceptions to the mandate. You can take your mask off if:

You are seated and eating or drinking in a restaurant or bar.

You are engaged in other activities such as working out inside a gym, grooming activities, or theatre performances.

You are in a place of worship and the place of worship does not require you to wear a mask.

You are a person with a disability who cannot wear a mask for reasons related to the disability.

Or wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty.

You are a grade school student and your parent has submitted a written notification that you are opting out of wearing a mask according to Governor Lee’s Executive Order No 84.

While masks are optional for outdoor settings, the health department recommends people wear them anytime social distancing isn’t possible.

