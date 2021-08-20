Mayor: City seeing need for ambulances

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Jonesboro has seen instances recently in which ambulances from other towns have had to come to the city to help during emergencies.

According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said COVID-19, along with the new school year and high school football season starting Aug. 27, has created an impact on the need for ambulances.

“As we head toward another weekend, with school started and football season around the corner, we are seeing significantly higher numbers of Delta-variant COVID cases in our hospitals. The concerns of overworked healthcare staff and overcrowded services are real, and our hospital leaders and staff are working long days to manage the surge,” Copenhaver said. “This is having a corresponding effect on our ambulance services, and instances have already occurred in which ambulances have had to come from other cities to respond to calls in Jonesboro. Unfortunately for us all, this is not a time to act as if things are back to normal. Things simply are not back to normal.”

Toby Emerson says Emerson Ambulance Services have seen higher cases since the beginning of the pandemic and they are continuing to see that increase.

Emerson has an ambulance in Monette and an ambulance in Manila and there have been very few cases, where they’ve come in to fill in or take a run.

So far, he believes they’re handling well.

“We’re working through it,” Emerson says. “Hopefully, things hit a plateau.”

He added that both Emerson Ambulance and Medic One have great crews who are working hard during this time.

Medic One has not yet responded for comment.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

