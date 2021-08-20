Energy Alert
NEA natives Jashaud Stewart & Terry Wells are impressing veteran Razorbacks

JHS alum Jashaud Stewart is in his 2nd season with Razorback football.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks are 24 hours away from their 2nd scrimmage.

JHS alum Jashaud Stewart continues to shine in fall camp, the redshirt freshman is battling for a starting spot. Stewart has impressed the veterans on the Arkansas defensive line.

“Shaud man, he’s going to be a great player,” Eric Gregory said. “He has one speed and that’s fast. He get off fast, he stunt fast, everything he do is fast. High motor. And even in special teams, when you see him running down the field full speed right after we did team drills, team tempo and all that. He’s a high speed guy man. He’s going to be great for us.”

Dorian Gerald added: “Yeah, I love Jashaud. The thing that you mentioned is motor. He has an incredible motor. I talk to Coach Pittman all the time about what separates a D-lineman. And he always comes back to the same thing: high motor. And Jashaud has that.”

Another Region 8 Razorback is faring well in fall camp. Terry Wells enters his true freshman season on the Hill. The former Wynne Yellowjacket has impressed the veterans on the Razorback offensive line.

“Terry came in looking good,” Dalton Wagner said. “He’s done a superb job with what he’s had to do. Those guys, all of them have been great.”

Arkansas kicks off the season September 4th at home vs. Rice.

