One year later and the community continues to honor Sydney Sutherland

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A year ago today, a family and a community lost a loved one.

On Thursday, the family and friends came together to honor Sydney Sutherland.

“It’s hard, it is hard and a lot of people in this community are having to re-live just one of the worst days of their lives today,” said Dr. Kelly McKinney, friend to the Sutherland family.

Pink balloons, shirts, and signs filled County Road 41 in Jackson County.

All to remember and honor Sutherland, one year after her death.

“She was a light, you know like she could light up a room. She had an infectious smile,” said McKinney.

Even in the rain, family, friends, and community members walked to her memorial and the overpass that is now named after Sydney.

The group lifted both Sydney’s name and her family up in prayer.

“She’s smart, she was beautiful as you can tell from the picture,” McKinney added.

Although the pain and memory of this day a year ago still hurt many, they are using their efforts to continue to seek justice for Sydney.

“We didn’t know what to call it it’s just a marker in the ground like something really bad happened here a year ago today and we can’t let it pass without saying this is not okay and that this family deserves justice and Sydney deserves justice,” said McKinney.

