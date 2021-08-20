Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health sent a health alert Friday warning health care providers about a drug used to deworm livestock that some are using to treat and prevent COVID-19.

According to the alert, the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received several calls related to the ingestion of ivermectin meant for livestock, which is causing illness in COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin is approved for use in both people and animals, but animal drugs are highly concentrated and can be highly toxic in humans.

According to the health alert:

  • No one has been hospitalized due to ingestion of the drug.
  • At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.
  • 85% of the callers had mild symptoms.

Mississippi Poison Control Center advises any physicians, providers or hospitals within the state who know patients with illness related to the medication, either prescribed or livestock formulations, to call them at 1-800-222-1222.

See the health alert message in full below:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate
Arkansas reported 38 additional hospitalizations Thursday as state officials say nearly 500,000...
Arkansas reports nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Latest News

Poison control calls spike as people take animal dewormer for COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer for COVID-19
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Memphis school to become 1st in US with new COVID-19 filtration technology
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,048 new cases reported Fri.
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral