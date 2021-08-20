Energy Alert
Powerball drawings expanding to 3 nights a week

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced Friday the game will expand drawings to three times a week.(Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starting later this month, Powerball players will have three chances to win big money.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced Friday the game will expand drawings to three times a week.

Beginning Aug. 23, drawings will be held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to deliver bigger jackpots to our players,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”

It’s hoped the addition of a Monday night drawing will “result in larger, faster-growing jackpots,” he added.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $290 million.

“Life-changing jackpots produce more than just lottery winners,” Hagler said. “Proceeds from draw game sales drive more money for scholarships, plus our retail partners receive a commission when a player cashes in a winning ticket that was sold at their store.”

According to Friday’s news release, the ASL has raised more than $1 billion in proceeds for scholarships and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships since 2009.

Following each drawing, winning numbers can be viewed at MyArkansasLottery.com or at Powerball.com.

