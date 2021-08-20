Sen. Boozman tours Mississippi County, talks infrastructure

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last 10 years, Mississippi County has lost nearly 5,800 people, according to the U.S. Census, but that’s not stopping Senator John Boozman from learning more about how towns are looking at the future.

Despite the loss in population, Boozman says that job opportunities are growing in Mississippi County. He says the partnership between Nucor Steel and the Lexicon NEA Solar Farm in Blytheville will be beneficial.

“Whenever you partnership and provide materials that does two things, it’s good for the companies, it creates jobs many times, but so importantly, it protects the jobs that we’ve got,” said Boozman. “The important thing is to keep our electricity, to keep our energy costs down and low. That’s how we’re able to compete with the rest of the world as far as manufacturing.”

Blytheville isn’t the only area making progress.

“Wilson is amazing, you look at the new hotel, you look at the restaurant that does such an outstanding job, you look at their school, and the list just goes on and on,” said Boozman.

Boozman says he toured The Delta School after it opened in 2014, and he says it has made quite the improvement, calling the school, a huge asset to the community. One thing they’re trying to improve is internet access.

“We’re very interested in broadband, and we’re working really hard to get additional coverage in many cases, some coverage, not additional coverage, and the good news is that it is progressing along,” said Boozman. “Well, we want to make it such that we’re not passing schools and see young people at the schoolhouse leeching off the internet so that they can get their homework done.”

That is just one of the items he wants to be addressed in the infrastructure package still under debate. Other items include improving roads, railroads, and water.

He says they’re doing all they can to support agriculture, which is essential to Arkansas’s economy. Boozman says the Senate adopted an amendment to prevent the ban of burning fossil fuels and support access to energy sources necessary to power farms, businesses, and broadband services in rural areas.

AFGHANISTAN

Boozman has been vocal about the situation in Afganistan. He says he and his colleagues are asking the Secretary of Defense to explain why military weapons and assets were left in the country.

He said he believes what needs to be focused on right now is making sure that the several thousand Americans that are stuck there and our allies get out safely.

“I felt very strongly that we needed to get out, but you get out in the right way. I’m concerned also for our allies, as to whose fault that is, and this and that, we can sort all that in the future,” said Boozman.

In a letter to the Secretary of Defense, Senator Boozman says, “It’s unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies.”

He goes on to say securing U.S. assets should have been the first priority before withdrawing.

