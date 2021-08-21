Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home

Bombers were in Jonesboro Friday for a benefit game.
Bombers were in Jonesboro Friday for a benefit game.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Mountain Home had a milestone 2020. They won 6 games and reached the 6A State Quarterfinals. Steve Ary’s crew return several starters on both sides of the ball.

I caught up with the Bombers head coach Friday before their benefit game matchup at Jonesboro. Razorback great Ryan Mallett is back for a 2nd season on the coaching staff.

Mountain Home kicks off the season September 3rd at home vs. Harrison.

