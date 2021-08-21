Arkansas reports 2,520 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as officials said nearly 16,000 vaccine doses were given around the state.

As of Saturday afternoon, Arkansas reported 434,027 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, up 2,520 since Friday. The number of active cases also went up 743 to 25,721.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the state saw an increase of about 9,200 individuals who have been fully immunized.

Today’s report shows a much-needed improvement in vaccinations. Most of these are second doses, which means more Arkansans are on their way to being fully immunized. Our work to get Arkansans vaccinated cannot stop. Please do your part. pic.twitter.com/Rh2A8Cgujf — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 21, 2021

The number of hospitalizations fell for a second consecutive day to 1,365, down 32 from Friday, while the number of people on ventilators went up two to 345 statewide.

State health officials reported 31 additional deaths Saturday due to COVID-19. Of the 31 deaths, nine were reported in Region 8 - four in White County, two in Craighead County and one each in Cleburne, Independence and Sharp counties.

Officials also said the number of active cases went up 40 each in Craighead (now at 1,304) and Crittenden (now at 472) counties, while the number of active cases went up 38 in Mississippi County to 340.

