Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started shooting at law enforcement early Saturday.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started shooting at law enforcement early Saturday.

According to a media release from ASP, Lawrence County deputies and police went to a home on County Road 429 near Walnut Ridge around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to check on a woman.

Officers entered the woman’s house to check on her.

The woman, Jennifer Shirley, 44, of Walnut Ridge, was inside the house holding a gun, ASP said.

“Shirley had agreed to set the gun aside when one law enforcement fired a less than lethal device at the woman, who then grabbed the gun and began shooting,” ASP said. “Law enforcement officers who report they did not return fire at Shirley escaped the house uninjured.”

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and set up a line of communication with Shirley.

“The communications continued until shortly after 7 a.m. when smoke was seen coming from inside the house,” ASP said. “Emergency responders with deputies and police officers who entered the residence to extinguish the fire found Shirley dead.”

Her body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

