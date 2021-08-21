Farmers talk benefits of row rice farming

Energy Alert
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Row rice has been gaining ground, increasing from less than one percent in 2015 to 10 percent in 2020 of total rice in Arkansas.

Farmers say there are many benefits to row rice farming because it cuts down on labor and costs.

In 2020, there were around 240,000 acres of fields, compared to just 40,000 in 2017.

“People assume that you would water more, but that’s not what we found, we’ve measured for several years in a row, and we’re able to water quite a bit less than what the normal cascade flooding is with the levees,” said farmer Ryan Sullivan.

Most farmers use flood irrigation to water fields. Row rice farming means you don’t have to flood the fields constantly.

“Those levees stop the water back to hold the flood on the rice, and when you get ready to harvest, it’s a struggle to get the water off to dry it up for harvest, and so with row rice, we don’t have to pull those levees anymore,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says the method puts more money in your pocket.

“We’re saving, you know, costs on water usage, and we’re definitely saving costs on trips across the field for tillage and then labor,” said Sullivan.

He says he was skeptical at first. About six years ago, they attended a conference and decided to level his field with a one-inch drop every 100 feet. He says this might not work for all farms.

“Most of the fields here are leveled, so it just depends on the type of grade that you have in different areas and the soil type, and there’s a lot of places in Arkansas that it’s just not suitable,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan adds chemical costs go up, and he needs to use more fertilizer, but the benefits outweigh that.

He says the best way to get started is to consult a local agriculture extension agent.

