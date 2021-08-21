Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Clay County residents face multiple charges after their arrest in a drug case, according...
Five arrested in drug case
Sexual assault-second degree (8/18)
Man arrested on sexual assault charge
Jonathan Clark, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals...
Two arrested in Greensboro Road shooting case, police say
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
Parents sue over Arkansas school district’s mask mandate

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
A California man watched on his doorbell camera as the Caldor Fire crept toward his house.
Explosive California wildfires could burn into December
Row rice has been gaining ground, increasing from less than one percent in 2015 to 10 percent...
Farmers talk benefits of row rice farming
A California man watched on his doorbell camera as the Caldor Fire crept toward his house.
Man watches California home burn