Lyon College president challenges article, statements

According to the Lyon College Facebook page, President Joey King said he was questioning an article in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“Recently, I was quoted in a Chronicle of Higher Education article about the threat of political violence on college campuses. Unfortunately, when I shared my experiences from my time at Emory & Henry College and Lyon College, the article misquoted me, stating that a large Trump rally was held in Batesville during the 2020 elections. This did not happen, and my staff and I are working with the article’s author to issue a correction. I apologize for this error,” King said on Facebook. “In addition, I want to address another statement I was quoted for in the article: the Lyon Community (and I include the City of Batesville in this) is a “bubble of inclusion and of diversity surrounded by a sea of angry, disenfranchised populations and a large white-supremacist population.” While Lyon and the surrounding Batesville community might be welcoming and inclusive, we cannot pretend to expect the same in all areas of the state.”

A version of the article, entitled “Could Political Rhetoric Turn to Campus Violence?,” was in the July 26, 2021 edition of the publication.

King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.

“We value our relationship with the community that we have called home for almost 150 years. Moreover, we will continue to strengthen that relationship, but we will also continue to support and listen to our students from marginalized communities. The safety and welfare of our campus community is always our utmost priority.”

