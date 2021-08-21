Report: One dead, one injured in I-40 shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was shot and killed early Saturday while traveling on I-40 in central Arkansas and one person is in custody on a capital murder charge.

According to a report from content partner KARK, Kindlyen Roberts, 21, of Marion died at a Little Rock hospital Saturday.

KARK reported that Roberts was a passenger in a vehicle going east on I-40 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the Morgan/Maumelle exit when the incident happened.

Arkansas State Police said a front-seat passenger in another vehicle, going east, leaned out the window and started shooting at the vehicle Roberts was in.

A second passenger who was in the car with Roberts was wounded. The passenger was treated at the scene, KARK said.

Justin Cantrell Mays, 24, of Little Rock was arrested Saturday on suspicion of capital murder and 1st degree battery in connection with the shooting.

