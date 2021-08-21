Scarlet ousts Black 3-1 in Arkansas State volleyball scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Macey Putt stuffed the stat sheet to lift the Scarlet squad to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22) win over Black in Arkansas State volleyball’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

After Black took a 25-21 decision in the opening set, Scarlet battled back to reclaim momentum and stave off multiple runs in the final three sets to take the match.

Putt amassed 24 kills on 58 attacks and limiting to just two errors for a .379 attack percentage. The Ozark, Mo., native also collected 18 digs, an ace and a block in the match. Lauren Musante also recorded a double-double with 46 assists and a match-high 32 digs.

As a team, Scarlet totaled 12 blocks behind nine from Preseason All-Sun Belt honoree Kendahl Davenport, who also registered a .450 attack percentage with 11 kills on 20 attacks. Tatum Ticknor was also solid defensively for Scarlet, tallying 25 digs at the libero spot.

Newcomer Elise Wilcox was a force offensively and defensively, recording 17 kills and six blocks to complement Putt and Davenport on the attack. Becca Zaber led Scarlet in the service game with three aces.

For Black, Josie Stanford led the way with 17 kills while Julianna Cramer (20) and Kassidy Reeves (16) combined for 36 assists. Rookie Makayla Villarreal notched a team-high 27 digs and tied Cramer for the team lead with three aces behind the service line.

@AStateVB had their Black/Scarlet Scrimmage this afternoon.



Red Wolves finished 8-8 in Sun Belt play in 2020.



Hear more tonight at 6 and 10 on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/sVDcqUlVsr — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 21, 2021

NEXT UP

A-State opens its 2021 campaign by hosting the A-State Invitational at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open up play at noon on Friday, August 27, hosting UT-Martin before taking on Missouri State in the nightcap at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Black close out the tournament versus Wichita State, with first serve set for 2 p.m. All three matches are slated to be broadcast live on ESPN+.

