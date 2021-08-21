Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South

Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South(Source: WMC)
By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will soon see Afghan refugees who are getting help from the resettlement organization World Relief Memphis.

They are people who worked alongside the U. S. military in Afghanistan.

The images coming out of Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Desperate people are trying to get out of the country taken over by the Taliban. Some of those families and individuals will be heading to Memphis and welcomed by World Relief Memphis.

“Our office receives those families at the airport and helps them find housing, a job, English classes, and helps them in community connections around town,” said P.J. Moore, executive director of World Relief Memphis.

World Relief Memphis partners with the state department.

Moore says his group has welcomed refugees from Afghanistan over the past few years, adding the refugees destined for Memphis have special immigrant visas. They worked with the U.S. military doing jobs, like translators and other roles.

Moore isn’t sure yet how many refugees will come to Memphis or exactly when, but their first stop will be Fort Lee in Virginia, which is hosting the first wave of immigrants. World Relief Memphis has an employee at Fort Lee.

Moore says his organization is looking for housing right now.

“We’re currently seeking housing partnerships for short-term and permanent housing and we help our families process that,” he said.

Moore says there are already Afghan families in World Relief Memphis’ pipeline. He says the organization is ready to help the refugees who will be coming to a very new experience in Memphis.

“They are incredibly resilient. We get to walk alongside them as they are navigating a new culture,” said Moore.

If you want to donate to World Relief Memphis, volunteer, or learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Clark, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals...
Two arrested in Greensboro Road shooting case, police say
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested on suspicion of distribute possess viewing...
$100,000 bond set for Central Arkansas man arrested in sex case
A controversial sign in Harrison, Ar has been able to stay up due to land ownership rights.
Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

Latest News

Bombers preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home
Row rice has been gaining ground, increasing from less than one percent in 2015 to 10 percent...
Farmers talk benefits of row rice farming
Region 8 News at 10 - 8/20/21
Farmers say there are many benefits to row rice farming because it cuts down on labor and costs.
Farmers talk benefits of row rice farming
He added that both Emerson Ambulance and Medic One have great crews who are working hard during...
Mayor: City seeing need for ambulances