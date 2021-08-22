Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Cave City

Cave City finished 2-7 last season, but return plenty of key pieces.
Cave City finished 2-7 last season, but return plenty of key pieces.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - 19 of the 22 starters from last year’s Cave City team will return in 2021, as will the Danny Brustrom wing-T.

2020 saw Cave City go 2-7, finishing tied for 7th in 3-4A. The Cavemen has 15 seniors on this year’s squad.

Brustrom says while last year didn’t go the way they had hoped, he believes 2021 will be better.

“Last year, didn’t end up like we wanted to but we saw some success there and we’ve got 15 seniors that are hungry and worked hard all offseason and we’re going to build on last year’s season,” Brustrom said. “We’re excited about this coming year. Lots of grit and determination, they’ve worked hard. Got a lot of weapons on offense we do plan on running the ball with some play-action in there I’ve got a bunch of receivers that they’re wanting some passes thrown to them this year.”

“We definitely learned how to work as a team instead of 11 guys out there in football pads,” senior lineman Dalton Hooker said. “That’s been our problem in years past but we’ve worked hard and eliminated a lot of that. We’ve been out here with each other a lot, we’ve grown to know each other a lot more, strengths and weaknesses.”

“We learned how to work harder,” senior running back Eli Taylor said. “On the field, they taught us how to play harder, it’s going to help us. We’ve been together since junior high, seventh grade, it’s special to make it all this way. It’s going to be fun.”

