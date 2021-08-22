2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Highland

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After a 4-season run at Salem, Clay Wiggins returns to Highland for the second time in 2021. The first stint lasted for over 30 years.

He inherits a team that had 2 wins in 2020, but the majority of the starters will return this season.

Wiggins says staying healthy and taking steps forward are two of the biggest keys to the season.

I also stopped by Highland today.



Clay Wiggins is back for his second stint, after previously spending over 30 seasons with the Rebels.



Highland's 2021 preview will air on Saturday's sportscast. pic.twitter.com/B7rDUI2bm5 — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 17, 2021

“We’ve got some returning offensive linemen, I think I’ve got about 3 returning offensive linemen,” Wiggins said. “I think the strength of our team is going to be the line which is good because we’re going to run the I and primarily we’re going to run the ball hopefully, try to make people stop us... Most people are going to be prepared to defend the pass week-in and week-out but if we make things a little bit different on them maybe we’ll be that team they have to prepare a little bit more for and so that will give us an advantage.”

“Some things can have a change so with this new coach coming in, things [are] different, sometimes it’s good to have a change,” Senior quarterback Wyatt Goodman said. “We’re all just really looking forward to it and we’re excited for this year.”

Goodman returns to the team after missing most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury.

“Just game-changing for all of us, I mean, we got a new coach it’s just a fresh start,” Senior center and defensive end Greyson Gibson said. “We’ve had a few bad years in the past and we got a new coach, it’s going to be like starting fresh this year and I think it’ll all change a lot. This offseason’s been pretty good.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.