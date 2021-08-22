A-State’s chancellor speaks on living in freshman dorm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday was a hectic day at Arkansas State, with new students moving into their infamous freshman dorms.

But, you might be surprised at who they have as neighbors.

“When we moved here, we asked for permission to move into one of the residence halls and they were talking about setting us up in one of the nice apartments that were brand new,” said Dr. Kelly Damphousse, the chancellor of A-State. “I said, ‘no we want to live in the freshman dorms.’”

This isn’t a new idea for the Damphousse’s, as they lived in a residence hall during the chancellor’s stints at previous universities.

For them, it’s a special way to bond with the new Red Wolves.

“It gives us the bridge that we need to actually put just a personal touch,” said Beth Damphousse, Kelly’s wife.

The couple lives in the dorms the first two weeks of every school year, and during special times throughout the semesters.

“I love to bring them in to play some games and I have a little oven in there I cook them chocolate chip cookies and nothing smells better than a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies,” Beth said.

“Yeah, it’s really hard for my weight-watchers diet,” Kelly responded with a laugh.

The Damphousses are living like freshmen at A-State. They sleep in their own twin-sized beds, share a smaller than an optimal bathroom, and even use an empty plastic bottle to hold their toothbrushes.

“We make do with what we have,” Beth said. “We have a lot of fun here.”

It’s no secret why students at A-State love their chancellor.

“Until I look in the mirror I feel like a college kid all the time yeah!” Kelly said. “But Beth still looks like a college student!”

