Arkansas State soccer picks up first win of season

CHENEY, Wash. (KAIT) - Fifth-year senior Sarah Sodoma netted her 30th career goal and the Arkansas State women’s soccer team posted a clean sheet in 1-0 victory at Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 1-1 draw in the season opener at Washington State on Thursday night, A-State (1-0-1) limited Eastern Washington (0-2-0) to just three shots for the match. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Megan McClure faced one of those shots for a save and extended her program record shutout total to 23. McClure passed Kelsey Ponder (2015-18) for the program record in goalkeeper minutes played, moving her total to 4,511 minutes.

Gaining possession following a goal kick by the Eagles in the 12th minute, Hannah Maupin gathered the ball at midfield and sent a pass ahead to the box for the foot of Sarah Sodoma. The prolific goal-scorer got to the ball first, settled it from the left side and fired the shot to the back right corner of the net for her 30th career goal, increasing her career program record total in points (74) as well. The goal marks Sodoma’s ninth career game-winner extending her program record. With the assist, Maupin registered her third career helper.

The Red Wolves had several chances to increase the lead to 2-0 or more before the halftime break, but Eastern Washington goalkeeper Kelsee Winston came away with four stops to keep it a one-goal game at halftime. Phoebe Harpole booted a shot from distance, but the strong shot bent toward the right post forcing Winston to punch it over the goal for a corner. After the kick was served into the box, a scrum resulted with Julianna Coates nearly getting the ball past Winston.

A-State’s defense limited Eastern Washington to two shot attempts, neither on goal, over the first 70 minutes. In the 71st minute, Sariah Keister logged the Eagles’ first shot on goal, but McClure made the stop to keep the score 1-0. The Red Wolves had two shots on goal in the second half, but Eastern Washington kept A-State at bay 1-0. A 51st-minute strike by Aliyah Williamson was stopped and an attempt by Hailey Cloud in the 84th minute was covered before a rebound chance. Harpole added a shot on frame in the 89th minute, but Winston logged her seventh save to keep the match 1-0.

The Red Wolves ended the evening with a 16-3 shots advantage, 8-1 on frame. The clean sheet marks the 84th in program history and 38th under seventh-year head coach Brian Dooley. A-State moves to 22-11-6 since the start of the 2019 season and have 21 shutouts in those 39 fixtures.

A-State visits Missouri State Thursday with match time slated for 5 p.m. on ESPN+ before hosting Ole Miss in the home opener on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m. Follow A-State Soccer on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer) for the latest on the team.

