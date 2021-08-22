Authorities investigate Quitman shooting

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting early Sunday in the Quitman area that injured at least two people.

According to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies got a call early Sunday about the shooting off Bee Branch Road.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8143.

