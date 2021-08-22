Energy Alert
Authorities investigate Quitman shooting

At least two shot, multiple shooters involved, sheriff says
Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting early Sunday in the Quitman area that injured at least two people.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting early Sunday in the Quitman area that injured at least two people.

According to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies got a call early Sunday about the shooting off Bee Branch Road.

Posted by Cleburne County Sheriff's Office - Arkansas on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8143.

